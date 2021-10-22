Nagaland Social Entrepreneur Conferred With ‘Prerna Award 2021’

NET Web Desk

The founder of YouthNet, Hekani Jakhalu Kense has been conferred with the prestigious Prerna Award 2021 by Schneider Electric in recognition of her stellar work and commitment towards the society.

Names of the awardees have been announced through a virtual ceremony on October 21, 2021.

Kense bagged the award along with two other awardees, including – founder of Sarthi Trust, Kriti Bharti; and founder of Protsahan, Sonal Kapoor.

The lawyer-turned social entrepreneur, Kense asserted that Prerna award comes as a motivation to tackle further challenges.

“YouthNet has been working on youth empowerment, employment and livelihood through intervention in education sector, skill development and entrepreneurship programme, especially focusing on Made in Nagaland and Made in North East inititives in line with nationwide campaign on Made in India for a self-reliant country,” – asserted Kense while expressing her gratitude.

“YouthNet has been working on nurturing a generation to be positive, productive, responsible and contributing members of society,” – added Kense.

Kense further stated that YouthNet have been making significant impact by reaching out to 1 lakh young people, and especially as the organization turned 15 this year, this recognition is definitely a wonderful honour of the work that have undertaken.

She is also the recipient of Nari Shakti Puraskar, awarded by the President of India in 2018.

Kense tweeted, “This is a good 15th anniversary gift for YouthNet esp coming 4m a global giant & responsible company @SchneiderElec . ThankU. We will strive to do better. @olblum @thekiranbedi it was grt listening to u both”.

This is a good 15 anniversary gift for YouthNet esp coming 4m a global giant & responsible company @SchneiderElec . ThankU. We will strive to do better. @olblum @thekiranbedi it was grt listening to u both. #Nagaland #Grateful #positive https://t.co/334CaiXcHz — Hekani Jakhalu (@Hekani) October 21, 2021

Kense received an LLM degree from University of San Francisco, and trained extensively at Harvard University, American University in Washington D.C., Amnesty International-San Francisco and the United Nations Head Quarters in New York.

An alumnus of Lady Shri Ram College and Law Faculty in Delhi University, Hekani worked both at the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court.

After quitting as a Partner of a New Delhi law firm in 2005, she returned home to Nagaland to commence YouthNet with group of friends of young professionals, believing in the power of ordinary people to make extraordinary change, thereby aiming to set-up an organization that can support and counsel young professionals.