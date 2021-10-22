SC Panel Directs Assam Government To Remove Illegal Constructions From Kaziranga National Park

NET Web Desk

A Central-Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court have directed the Assam Government to immediately remove illegal constructions from the identified nine animal corridors situated in Kaziranga National Park.

In a letter written to Assam chief secretary Jishu Baruah on October 6, the Supreme Court panel sought an action taken report from the state government within four weeks.

“It is requested that immediate action is taken to remove all constructions made in violation of Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated 12.04.2019 and not permit any new constructions along the nine identified animal corridors,” – the CEC member secretary Amarnatha Shetty said in the letter.

An inspection was sought by the apex court after the activist Rohit Choudhury complained for the same.

The inspection further informed that most of the illegal constructions were found in Haldibari and Kanchanjuris corridors.

Besides, lack of coordination between district administration, police and forest department officials stood to be the major reason for such erections.

The Principal Secretary (forest and environment) Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi added that state government have received the letter and required steps will be undertaken for further actions.