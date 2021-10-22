Sikkim : NH-10 To Remain Closed For 2 Days

NET Web Desk

The key stretch link connecting Sikkim and Kalimpong with Siliguri, NH10 is likely to remain closed for two days.

Although the debris from 114-km Gangtok-Siliguri highway was cleared on Wednesday, after been closed for the last two days due to incessant rainfall and massive landslides, but another landslide that occurred at Birik Dara near Rambi once again blocked the key link that was used for one-way traffic.

Official reports informed that landslides had occurred at around seven places along the NH10 with the last one at Setijhora, debris from which was cleared at around 8:30 PM.

However, about 15 to 20 metres of road stretch caved in at Birik Dara was snapped half an hour later.

According to highway officials, a slope of the mountain will be brought down to restore traffic, which will take around two days time.

Recently, massive landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked roads in North Bengal, thereby disrupting the traffic on key stretches.

Although the low-pressure system developed over the Gangetic Basin have now shifted from West Bengal to Bihar, but the havoc have left severe marks, cutting-off road links with the northeastern state of Sikkim.