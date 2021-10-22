Sikkim To Launch ‘Pig Production Incentive’ & ‘Mukhya Mantri Krishi Atmanirbhar’ Scheme On October 28

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 22, the Sikkim minister for Agriculture Lok Nath Sharma chaired a joint coordination meeting with the departmental officials to discuss about the Pig Production Incentive Scheme (PPIS) along with various administrative works undertaken by the state government.

Held at his chamber at Tashiling Secretariat, the meeting was attended by the Commissioner-cum-Secretary Horticulture Yashoda Bhandari, Secretary of Agriculture Department Rinzing C. Bhutia, Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department Dr Sangey D Bhutia, Director of Information and Public Relations (IPR) Benu Gurung, Director of Directorate of Fisheries N. Jaswant, Director of Printing and Stationery Departments AB Gurung and other officials.

The meeting had detailed discussion on Pig Production Incentive Scheme (PPIS) and Mukhya Mantri Krishi Atmanirbhar Yojana.

Sharma stressed to ensure absolute monitoring and accurate data collection from the field to benefit deserving beneficiaries.

The meeting decided to officially launch PPIS programme and Mukhya Mantri Macha Utpadan Yojana at Saramsa Garden on Oct 28, 2021.

Besides, 9 Mobile Veterinary Unit Vans will also be flagged-off during the occasion.

The meeting also decided to organize Awareness-cum-Token-Distribution Programme for Temi Namphing, Tumin Lingee, Yangthang and Rhenock constituency on Oct 27, Nov 8, 13 and 20, respectively.

Furthermore, the Minister enquired about the execution of administrative work, financial status, PMKSY, production of edible oil, ongoing projects etc. He stressed on sensitizing general public on the newly implemented schemes and programmes, adequately.

The Minister also discussed on the celebration of the upcoming National Press Day and Sikkim Global Film Festival with the officials of IPR Department.