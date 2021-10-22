Tripura : Chief Minister & BJP Senior Leaders Review Civic-Poll Preparedness, Mahila Morcha To Lead Outreach Programme

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 21, 2021 : Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday organized a series of meetings at the party headquarters in Agartala city to discuss and prepare strategies for the ensuing crucial civic bodies election, likely to be held on November this year.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, senior party leaders and office-bearers of the BJP-led Government.

Tripura BJP ‘Prabhari’ Vinod Sonkar, party general secretary (organization) Phanindra Nath Sarma, BJP state president Dr Manik Saha and other senior leaders, MLAs were also present among others.

A senior leader of the party in a condition of anonymity informed that BJP has targeted the civic body elections as a part of its preparatory exercise prior to the assembly elections. And, the party will put its full force to ensure that in all the seats BJP candidates can easily emerge victoriously.

The BJP has decided to go for an intensive campaign from next week, which will continue till the elections.

Besides, the mandals have been asked to nominate names from their wards for the party’s clearance. Selection will be done as per the yardstick set by the party higher leadership. CM Deb will again traverse across the length and breadth of the state for campaigning, the leader added.

“The party wants Mahila Morcha to take charge of these elections while the whole party machinery will be extending it’s full support to them. The benefits of the programme will be massive. Once the BJP can reach out to more women adding up its support base at the grassroots level and the motto of women empowerment will be promoted all over”, said a senior party leader.

Furthermore, the party leaders will distribute responsibilities among leaders and mandals hailing from each districts.

“Party has decided to intensify its activities before Diwali and after Diwali the intensity of public outreach programmes only increases. The party will leave no stones unturned to reduce the opposition to zero that will act as a booster for the 2023 elections”, he added.