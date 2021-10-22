Tripura Election Commission Announces Civic Body Polls On November 25

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 22, 2021 : Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) announced the date of elections in 20 civic bodies across the state, which is scheduled to be held on November 25.

A total of 5 lakh 94 thousand 772 electorates will exercise their franchise at 770 polling stations for 20 civic bodies’ election on November 25 next, asserted the state election commissioner ML Dey, during a press conference organized at Civil Secretariat, Agartala on Friday afternoon.

The urban local bodies were vacant since December 18, 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic poll, these elections could not be held, and as a result, these were deferred two times. We had taken all measures and keeping a close eye on covid. The situation of Covid has improved and had consulted with health department, said Dey.

He said the election will be held at 20 urban local bodies in Tripura comprising of six Nagar Panchayats, 13 Municipal Councils and Agartala Municipal Corporation. Among 5,94,772 voters, 2,93,989 are male voters and 3,00,777 female voters.

There are 334 constituencies including 8 reserved for ST, 85 for ST and 241 for UR while 50 percent reserved for women, said the commissioner.

He further added that notification will be issued on October 27, last date for filing nomination papers is on November 3, scrutiny will be held on November 5, withdrawal of nomination is November 8 till 3 PM and poll date is scheduled to be held on November 25 from 7 AM to 4 PM.

He also informed that counting will be held on November 28, which will commence from 8 AM.

Besides, the entire process will conclude on December 4 next and Model code of conduct will start with this announcement from today, informed Dey.