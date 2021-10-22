Tripura : TMC Member Susmita Dev’s Car Vandalized During Political Campaign

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 22, the member of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sushmita Dev along with 10 other party workers were brutally attacked by some people in Tripura.

According to reports, some members of a private firm assisting Dev in initiating the political campaigns were also injured in the attack.

Dev, who is overseeing the Trinamool Congress’s activities in Tripura, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the attack.

When the incident occurred, Ms Dev was with the staffs of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) – a political public relations and consultancy firm.

Dev, who quit Congress during August this year is touring Tripura to promote TMC’s political campaign organized to be carried out in the state. These include – “Tripurar Jonno Trinamool,” or “Trinamool for Tripura” campaign.

Visuals showing a blue SUV with the Trinamool Congress’s election symbol and loudspeakers on the roof damaged with multiple hits are doing rounds on the internet.

“People of #Tripura will give a befitting response to this BARBARIC ATTACK! Police must immediately stop acting as mere spectators. This collapse of law and order is unacceptable. WE DEMAND JUSTICE!” – tweeted by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Tripura.