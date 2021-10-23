Arunachal Boy Becomes Youngest Footballer To Play For ‘I-League Qualifiers’

NET Web Desk

Gyamar Nikum, the footballer playing for Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) has been selected for Hero I-League 2021 qualifiers.

Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar, the 16-yr-old Nikum scripted history by becoming one of the youngest soccer players in India to be selected for the Hero I-League Qualifiers.

Nikum played his first match against Madan Maharaj FC.

However, the final match for his qualification against Kenkre is to be held today.

Born to a Labour Officer Gyamar Tajik, Nikum also represented Arunachal Pradesh in BC Roy Trophy Championship and in U-15 sub-junior National Championship.

Coach Vikrant Sharma was impressed by Nikum’s football skills during the pre-season held in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

After his brilliant performance in the BC Roy Trophy Championship, he was scouted by RUFC, the team which offered him a scholarship in residential football school of Rajasthan.

“It is a new beginning for my football career and I want to make the best out of this opportunity by contributing not only on the field but also off it,” said Nikum.