Arunachal Pradesh : ‘Lethe Wui Huang’ Butterfly Species Found In Mishmi Hills

NET Web Desk

Butterfly species ‘Lethe wui Huang’ have been found in Mishmi Hills of Arunachal Pradesh, thereby contributing to the list of butterflies in India.

A team of experts comprising of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, Sikkim-based Butterflies and Moth of Sikkim (BAMOS) President Nawangla Bhutia, and NGO SEED Deputy Director Minom Pertin recorded the butterfly from the Mishmi Hills on October 1.

A brush-footed butterfly, Lethe wui Huang was described in 1999 by Hao Huang from Metok, Tibet.

According to reports, the species was reported for the first-time in 2011 from Panwa, Kachin state, Myanmar.

This occurred exactly after 12 years of its original description that took place in Tibet.

In 2016, the species was again reported from Nujiang in the Yunnan province of China.

However, on October 1 this year, the species was reported from Mishmi Hills, making it the first record of Lethe wui Huang in India.