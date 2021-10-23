Assam : 3 Assam Rifles Personnel Apprehended For Drug Trafficking, Contraband Items Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police have apprehended four persons including three Assam Rifles personnel for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking from Dibrugarh district of Assam.

According to official reports, the drugs seized from their possession, weighing 269 grams is estimated to cost Rs 1 crore in the international market.

The Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra, informed that security forces based on specific inputs received from Central Intelligence agency on Thursday intercepted a vehicle travelling from Jorhat to Tinsukia for the purpose of delivering contraband substances.

Accordingly, the accused were apprehended at Jokai near Dibrugarh town.

The three personnel were posted in Kohima, Nagaland.

“During interrogation, they said they were travelling for drugs trade. They confessed to leaving the consignment in another vehicle at Dergaon [in Golaghat district]. Another of our team seized the vehicle and the drugs today [Friday] morning,” – informed the Dibrugarh SP, Mishra.

These accused confessed of procuring drugs from a woman in Dimapur, which was supposed to be delivered to a Tinsukia-based drug dealer.

Furthermore, a case was registered against the detained under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.