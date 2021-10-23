Boragaon Murder Case Solved : Police Nab The Accused

NET Web Desk

The Guwahati police have arrested a woman involved in the grievous killing of a victim whose chopped body parts, wrapped in a plastic bag were recovered on October 21.

Identified as Debjani Das, the accused confessed before the police of brutally killing the victim named Antima Gupta on Thursday, before chopping her body into pieces.

According to reports, the accused was involved in extra-marital affair with the victim’s husband, Santosh Gupta.

This led to a heated fight between the two, resulting in the death of Antima.

Earlier, the deceased’s husband Santosh filed a missing report of his wife at Gorchuk Police Station.

On Friday, the West Guwahati Police apprehended Santosh Gupta, the husband of the victim in connection with the murder.