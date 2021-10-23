Manipur : Seasonal Visitors Amur Falcons Arrives At Tamenglong

NET Web Desk

Amur Falcons, the longest travelling raptor have reached the Tamenglong district of Manipur – the annual stopover.

Scientifically termed as ‘Falco amurensis’, mass hunting pose a major threat to these raptors.

Keeping in view such threats, the Manipur Forest and Environment Minister Awangbow Newmai during an event appealed the citizens to avoid hunting these seasonal visitors.

Organized on Thursday, the event was also attended by officials of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun.

The minister further launched a poster campaign to generate awareness among the people.

According to satellite tagging data, one Amur Falcon had reached the district for the third year in a row.

Forest minister Newmai informed that hunting of these migratory birds was punishable under the Manipur Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which could lead to three years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 25,000.

Protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and the Convention on Migratory Species, Amur Falcons breed in Southeast Russia and northern China. These raptors migrates to the west through India and flying across the Arabian Sea they go to southern Africa where they spend their winters, thereby making a round-trip of more than 30,000 km every year, travelling between their breeding and wintering grounds.