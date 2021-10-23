Manipur : Unidentified Miscreants Hurl Grenade At NPP Candidate’s Residence

NET Web Desk

In a shocking incident, some unidentified miscreants on Friday evening hurled a hand grenade at the residence of Ningthoujam Diten, the candidate of Nationalist People’s Party (NPP).

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Ukhongsang Mayai area of Thoubal district around 6.45 PM.

After receiving information, the Thoubal District police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and assessed the scenario.

However, no injury or loss of life was reported from the unfortunate incident.

The candidate N Diten, fortunately was not at home when the incident occurred.

Officials informed that investigation on the same is underway.