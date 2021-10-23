Meghalaya : New Snail Species Discovered In Mawsmai Cave

NET Web Desk

A micro-snail species named Georissa mawsmaiensis have recently been discovered from Mawsmai – a limestone cave in Meghalaya.

Re-discovered after almost 170 years, the species is so small in size that an adult measures less than 2 millimetres in length.

Published in the Journal of Conchology, the snails have been discovered by a team of scientists – Nipu Kumar Das and NA Aravind from the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), Bengaluru.

According to researchers, the high tourist influx to the cave will pose a major threat to the species.

“We have named this new species as Georissa mawsmaiensis after this limestone cave, Mawsmai. We collected the snails on the moist limestone rocks, 4-5 m inside the cave entrance. However, at present, we don’t know whether our species is a true cave species or not,” Das and Aravind said in a statement.

The researchers collected samples of Georissa during a field survey of Mawsmai during the first week of August 2018.

Specimens of these snails were collected from the surface of moist limestone rocks approximately 4-5 metres located inside the cave entrance.

Das and Aravind then compared their specimen with photos of G saritta Benson, 1851.

It is pertinent to note that in 1851, Georissa saritta – a member of the same genus, was collected from the same site, situated near Cherrapunjee by WH Benson.

Photos of Georissa saritta were sent to the researchers by Tom White from the Natural History Museum in London.

Das informed that Georissa mawsmaiensis was unique from its earlier discovered member, by shell morphology, shell-size variation.

Besides, another distinguishing characteristic between the two species can be depicted through the four very prominent spiral striations on body whorls of the recently discovered shell.

While, seven such prominent spiral striations have been mentioned in the features of Georissa saritta.

NA Aravind stated that five species of snails have been reported from the caves of Meghalaya, and there could be more, which await discovery.

Mawsmai cave located at an altitude of 1,195 metres above sea level is one of the major tourist attractions in Meghalaya.