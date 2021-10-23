Mizoram : BJP Candidate Promises To Ease Sanctioning Of Development Funds, If Locals Cast Him Vote

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On Saturday, October 23, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate nominated to contest for the upcoming By-Polls of Tuirial Constituency, K. Laldinthara asserted to ease the process of sanctioning development funds, if voters of his constituency make him a MLA.

“The BJP is committed for the development of the country and BJP State President Vanlalhmuaka is constantly in talks with the central leadership, which have promised for the construction of a waterway at Tuirial,” said K. Laldinthara.

He further issued a clarion call to the people of Tuirial that if he gets elected as their leader, the constituency will execute programmes, which will lead the state for an all-round development.