Mizoram : Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Champai

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered 100 live rounds, 38 numbers of Neogel Gelatin and 251 numbers of detonators from Tiau Kai Village of Champhai district of Mizoram on Saturday, October 23.

The huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered after an operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnel from Champhai post of Serchhip Battalion along with village council representatives of Tiau Kai village of Champhai district.

Based on specific inputs, the team of security forces along with village council representatives launched a detailed search of the area covering the adjacent in the jungle near Tiau Kai village, and recovered the huge cache of ammunition and war like store.

Use of such war like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent citizens, thereby leading to various illegal activities.