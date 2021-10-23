Mizoram : Narcotics Bureau Seize Heroin No 4 From Kolasib District, 1 Held

Narcotics Bureau seize heroin from Kolasib district

 

  • Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major development against drug menace, a joint team of Excise and Narcotics Department and Border Security Forces (BSF) have detained an accused, and seized 808.600 grams of Heroin No. 4 late on Friday evening.

Based on specific-units, the joint operation was carried out at NH-36, North Chhimluang, Kolasib District of Mizoram.

Identified as Ramneihthanga, the 47-years-old accused is a resident of Vairengte Chhim veng of Kolasib District.

A case has been registered against the apprehended under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

It’s worth mentioning that ongoing smuggling of Heroin No 4 stood to be a major cause of concern in the state of Mizoram.