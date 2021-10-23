Mizoram : ‘Streets For People’ Campaign Launched At Khatla Locality

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On Saturday, October 23, the Streets for People Campaign under the banner of ‘Aizawl Smart City’ was launched at Khatla Locality.

The event witnessed recreational erections, such as – play dens and resting sheds.

A medical stall was also installed for the locals to examine blood pressure and weight.

Aizawl – a city where most of the free spaces are used for parking vehicles, leaves no space for pedestrians.

However, Aizawl Smart City Limited through various events have been striving to balance modernization and how these developmental tools can be utilized for amusements.

Aizawl Smart City Limited has requested community leaders and all residents to aim for a smart city, incorporating of streets – conducive for relaxation.