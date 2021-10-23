Nagaland Police Suspends 13 Cops For Averting Declaration Of 10 Gold Bars Seizure

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Police On Friday have suspended at least 13 police personnel for not declaring the seizure of 10 gold bars.

Acting on the same, a criminal case was registered against these personnel, and an inquiry was ordered into the alleged “misconduct of the law enforcers”.

It’s worth mentioning that on September 10, members of the police narcotic cell manning inter-state check gate at Khuzama in Kohima district had seized 10 gold bars, informed the Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime) and PRO police headquarters, Manoj Kumar.

Receiving the information of this undeclared seizure, a criminal case was filed against the 13 personnel in Kohima on September 17.

According to social-media reports, some of these gold bars, weighing approximately 48.14 kg were missing.

Dismissing such reports, the police clarified that the gold bars are intact at the police ‘malkhana’ (godown).