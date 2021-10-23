Sikkim : 6th Edition Of ‘Mr & Miss Ultimate’ To Be Held On November 20

NET Web Desk

With a motive to generate awareness on significances of healthy lifestyle among youth, the Ultimate Fitness Gym is all set to organize its 6th edition of Mr and Miss Ultimate contest at NB Bhandari Degree College on November 20.

The event will have participation across neighbouring states as well as countries such as – Nepal and Bhutan, thereby giving a global touch.

According to organizer Norbu Tshering Bhutia, the event have been divided into four categories.

It includes – open body building, open men’s physique, open women’s physique, and Mr. Ultimate Sikkim.

Another organizer Rupendra Mukhia asserted that, last day of registration for the event is November 17.

Besides, a nominal registration fee along with an amount of Rs 1000 per athlete will be charged. The participants willl be provided both lodging and transportation by the host.

Cash prizes will also be awarded to the top 5 athletes in each category.