Sikkim : Former MLA Sukumar Pradhan Passes Away, Political Stalwarts Mourn Demise

NET Web Desk

Veteran politician and former MLA from Sikkim, Sukumar Pradhan breathed his last on Friday morning at Dr. Nayak Nursing Home in Siliguri.

Survived by his wife and four daughters, Pradhan had served as the MLA of Central Pendam Constituency for two consecutive terms from 1985-1994 under Sikkim Sangram Parishad.

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay have also mourned the sudden demise of Pradhan.

“A seasoned politician, his contributions towards the field of politics and the welfare of the state will always be remembered. I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends in this hour of grief and pray for the departed soul.” – said the CM in his condolence message.

Besides, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) founder and former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling also expressed his grief on the demise of Pradhan.

“My association with SK Pradhan began in 1985 when he was first elected as an MLA. During the time I got to know him in the 80s, I learned he was a very good legislator and a thorough gentleman. He was a leader dedicated to the people who did politics not for power or for the chair but for the interest of Sikkim and the Sikkimese people,” said Chamling.

SDF has extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. “The SDF party extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and we pray that the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Prayers and two minutes silence were also observed in the SDF head office by the members of the party present, in respect and memory of the deceased,” stated the SDF in its condolence message.