Tibetan Activist Reaches Sikkim Under ‘Walking The Himalayas’ Campaign, To Culminate Tour In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Tibetan writer and activist Tenzin Tsundue, who is on a tour of the Himalayan states, under the banner “Walking the Himalayas” reached the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim on Thursday night.

This initiative has been undertaken as a mean to rekindle the traditional, cultural and also political relationship between the Indian Himalayan states and Tibet.

Tenzin who reached Gangtok on the 67th day, commenced his tour from Ladakh’s capital Leh on August 17, 2021. Since then, he have been travelling every single day to attain the main objective of this tour.

He travelled to different places of Ladakh, such as – Lubra, Kargil, Zanskar, and many others. From the Union Territory (UT), Tenzin then moved to Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

After that Tenzin came down to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He travelled through Lucknow, Benaras, Patna and Siliguri to finally reach Sikkim.

While speaking on the bond that Tibet shares with Sikkim, Tenzin said “Sikkim has its own ethnicity, thereby sharing a beautiful and rather strong ties with Tibet. I personally share a strong bond with Sikkim and coming from a Tibetan family, I firmly believe that China never had any borders in this area. Therefore, national media should stop calling it China border since Nathu La border is actually Tibet road.”

“I continue to say Tibet and refuse to say what usually the Indian media say China border. I avoid it because I belong to the Tibetan family and traditionally Gangtok, Sikkim always had a very beautiful, strong ties with Tibet, not with China”, stated Tenzin during a press conference.

Tenzin adds that India’s action against China should be stronger, thereby addressing the suppressed voices and demand of Tibetans, and highlighting their protest to ‘Free Tibet’.”

The writer asserted that India has always maintained a “dignified” foreign policy.

But he referred China’s assurance or brotherhood with India as an “illusion”.

During his tour, Tenzin will be screening a documentary on the ‘Escape of the Dalai Lama from Tibet’ produced by Mumbai-based Rangrez Films.

Besides, he is also holding workshops on creative writing and poetry sessions among residents he meets along the tour.

After Gangtok, Tenzin will be travelling to the neighbouring towns of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik, Kurseong and will move back to Siliguri, and finally will end this voyage in Arunachal Pradesh.