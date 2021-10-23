Tripura Communal Unrest : Religious Groups Claim Statewide Attacks On Mosques, Lord Shiva Temple Vandalized

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 22, 2021 : With the recent attacks on Hindu minority in Bangladesh, communal unrest escalated in Tripura with attacks on several mosques and vandalizing the temple of Lord Shiva.

Tripura State Jamiat Ulma Hind on Friday submitted a memorandum at the office of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb appealing to stop the unrest, vandalism, attacks on religious institutions etc. currently emerging in Tripura.

Jamiat Ulma Hind state president Mufti Tayebur Rahman claimed that about 7 mosques in different parts of Tripura have come under attack in this week; many Muslim people were threatened while few had to flee away from their houses to save their lives.

He demanded “The government and its administration should play a strong role in stopping all conspiracies and unpleasant activities of the perpetrators. Action should be taken against those who are posting provocative communal messages on social media and creating unrest by spreading false rumours”.

On the other hand, some unknown miscreants vandalized the Lord Shiva temple at Bajrang Basti under Ichabpur village in Kailashahar sub-division of Unakoti district on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday.

Vandalism of the idol of Lord Shiva in ‘Hor Gouri’ temple came to light when a resident of Ichabpur village, identified as Chayan Sinha went to perform prayer as usual on Friday morning.

Beyond his imagination, when Chayan reached at the spot, he noticed that the idol of Lord Shiva had been vandalized by some miscreants. Immediately, he alarmed the villagers, and informed police about the same.

Partha Munda, officer-in-charge of Kailashahar police rushed to spot along with a huge contingent of police force. Shyamal Sarkar, secretary of the Hindu Yuva Bahini and Julan Sarkar, president of Bahini’s Unakoti district president also accompanied him.

Huge numbers of devotees also gathered at spot and staged a protest, in front of the police demanding the arrest of culprits.

It’s worth mentioning that the Shiva temple known as ‘Hor Gouri Temple’ is located in an isolated place at Baluchara, Bajrang Basti. Twenty five years back, the administration with constant request from the villagers gave it a permanent shape with new construction.

Devotees perform ‘Shiva Chaturdashi’ and other religious rituals every year. Chayan Sinha is a regular visitor of this temple.

A case has been registered against unknown miscreants. Police are investigating the incident to bring the truth to light.

Furthermore, the locals have demanded strict action against the miscreants attempting to incite violence.