Cartographic Confusion : Border Issue In Northeast

Bhrigu Talukdar, Abhijit Nath, Ezrela Daldia Fanai

The history of the Northeast is the history of borders. The formation and reformation of borders have framed and reframed the narratives of the North-eastern region of India. Interstate borders in the Northeast have always been on the boil intermittently. Assam has always been at the centre of these disputes- both geographically and otherwise. Assam shares borders with the six of the North-eastern states. Of the six, four have been carved from Assam at different points in history.

Manipur and Tripura both being princely states had more or less clearly defined boundaries since colonial times and disputes related to boundary issues are seldom reported compared to the other four. When we look into the states with which the states have most of the border disputes are the ones that were part of the Province of Assam during the rule of the British and were later carved out from Assam to form new states.

Nagaland was formed from Assam in 1963. Mizoram became a union territory in 1972 and later a full-fledged state in 1987. Arunachal Pradesh or erstwhile NEFA was formed into a union territory in 1971 with complete statehood in 1987. Meghalaya where Assam’s former and the hill state’s current capital Shillong is located was, enjoyed full autonomy since independence and became a full-fledged state in 1972.

However, experts have commented that the constitutionally demarcated boundaries overlooked many of the historical factors thus making these areas hotbeds of border disputes between the states.

According to leading sociologists during the Ahom rule, the boundaries between the hill communities (tribes) and the plains were not rigid and absolute but were soft and fungible. There were regular trade and commerce between the Ahom Kingdom there was a mutual understanding about using the resources in the areas falling in the borderland by both those in the hills and the plains. According to historian SL Barua tribes of Nagaland were given tracts of land for use known as khat. The rivers and lakes were used for fishing and navigation.

When the British arrived and took up the governance of the Northeast, they found that there were no ‘calibrated’ boundaries. Boundaries often defined by geographical features like hills, rivers water bodies etcetera were ‘fluid’ or ‘overlapping’.

The colonial administration started with forming boundaries on paper. Once they performed expeditions to map the different hill tracts of the region to protect their commercial interest. They implemented the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 ostensibly to protect the tradition, culture, and heritage of the ‘tribes’ that were dwelling in the hills. What is interesting to note is that while coming with the inner lines between specific hill tracts and the plains the British tried to legitimize it by taking the consent of the dominant tribe of that area.

It made sure that the ‘tribes’ in question did not cross those areas willy nilly and harm the commercial interests vis-à-vis the Tea Gardens which were being set up in the ‘wastelands of those ‘soft’ boundaries. However, it also laid down a line that became difficult to cross in the future.

The colonial masters left in 1947. With the passing decades, four states were formed from the erstwhile Assam province and each formation gave birth to a ‘border’ issue whose echoes have crossed 2021.

According to eminent sociologist Prof Chandan Kumar Sharma, two factors have played a key role to exacerbate the border disputes in the Northeast. One is the increasing demographic pressure in the states. With every passing decade, the population has increased incrementally. Decadal population growth has remained north of 20 per cent since 1951 with major bumps in 1961, 1971 and 1981.

The second one according to Prof Sharma is the change of land use and ownership patterns in these borderland areas. The communities which depended on Jhum or shifting cultivation in these soft borders suddenly found themselves coming face to face with those hard boundaries no longer able to manoeuvre in the space where their ancestors roamed and intermingled with the plains freely and vice versa. Also the idea of permanent ownership of the lands in these border areas which have become the hotbed of permanent agriculture, industries have ‘infringed’ on a centuries-old established status-quo in these areas. If examined closely presence of these factors can be found in all the border disputes Assam and the other North-eastern states.

Assam Nagaland Dispute

The Assam Nagaland border dispute is perhaps the oldest on paper. Assam and Nagaland share a 434 km long border which immediately became the source of contention since Nagaland’s formation in 1963. At the same time, it has to be kept in mind that it is also part of the larger demand for ‘Nagalim’ and the ‘Naga Peace Process’.

Even before independence, the Naga National Council had asked the then Governor of Assam Sir Akbar Hydari to return forests they claim were part of the ‘Naga areas’ transferred to Nowgaon and Sivasagar districts of Assam. The current border with Nagaland was formed in 1963 based on inner line demarcation the demarcation made by the British in 1925 clubbing together the ‘Naga’ areas.

The Assam Nagaland border issue has been the site of many violent clashes in the region leaving many dead in its wake and thousands displaced from time to time.

Assam Mizoram

For Assam and Mizoram, the boundary demarcation of 1875 and 1933 has been the years of the genesis of the vexed issue. Assam and Mizoram share a 165 long boundary. Two different boundaries were formed in these years. The 1875 notification demarcated the boundaries between Lushai Hills and Cachar and the 1933 notification reformed the boundaries and consequently Mizoram.

Mizoram has time and again claimed the 1975 demarcation based on BEFR to settle the border issue which involves huge tracts of reserve forests.

Assam Arunachal

With nearly 804 km Arunachal Pradesh is the state with which Assam shares its 2nd longest boundary within the North-eastern states. Disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh began with the formation of the union territory in 1972. The boundary demarcation which started in 1973 had to be stopped in 1979 due to multiple disputes arising out of it.

Currently, the matter is sub judice at the Supreme Court of India. However, governments of both states have issued statements indicating their willingness to settle the issue out of court. Arunachal’s contention is Bordoloi Committee had transferred huge tracts of land in 1951 which historically belonged to its indigenous communities.

Assam Meghalaya

Meghalaya was carved out in 1970 as a union territory and it later formed a full-fledged state in 1972. Assam shares nearly 880 km with the state which houses its erstwhile capital.

Much like the issue with Arunachal Pradesh, the Bordoloi committee recommendations transferred lands to Karbi Anglong from Jaintia Hills and from Garo Hills to Goalpara. There are contentious areas between Kamrup Metro and contiguous Ri-Bhoi as well.

A common element that is seen in these disputed areas are that they are resource-rich, fertile, and filled with timber and other products. What started as a historical anomaly has metamorphosized into a resource war between the states of the Northeast. The change of land use and the demographic pressures in these border areas have made them complicated to settle requiring a nuanced understanding and a deft approach.

In The Contemporary Times

The frequency of border disputes in the northeast have witnessed a rise in recent times and Assam has been in the eye of the storm on most occasions. The Assam-Mizoram border conflict has been one of the most talked-about border disputes in the region after the Assam-Nagaland border dispute. On most occasions, the root cause of the dispute between the two states is a 509 sq m area of Forest Reserve that Mizoram claims its own and Assam claims it to be its ‘constitutional boundary’.

Since 2020, Mizo farmers living on the contested boundary between Assam and Mizoram have been subjected to various atrocities by Assam police personnel. They have claimed that Dholai Police OC with his men have overrun their farm, lathi-charged the Mizo women and drained their fish pond. It may be mentioned here that at least 157 persons have died so far in the clashes between the two states apart from injuring 361 others. Moreover, 65,729 persons have also been displaced from 1979 till the filing of this report.

Suhas Chakma, Director of Rights and Risks Analysis wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, “The victims (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland) are citizens of India and the increasing human toll warrants permanent peacebuilding measures.”

“The States usually approach the Supreme Court to resolve the disputes but the demarcation of boundaries is an executive task. Therefore, the Supreme Court usually recommended the formation of boundary commissions. However, if any of the States does not accept the recommendations of the boundary commissions including those appointed by the Supreme Court, little progress can be made,” he further added.

Often these tensions lead to economic blockades and Mizoram or any other state to which goods carrying trucks have to pass through Assam are on the receiving end. It is not the Assam government that imposes these blockades, the various student and civil organisations of the states are responsible for these blockades. Such blockades are prime reasons that hamper the relations between states.

Speaking to Northeast Today about the border disputes of Arunachal Pradesh and the problems the state face because of these, general secretary of All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) Tobom Dai said, “Our people living in the inter-state boundary area are living a life of fear, uncertainty and face atrocities by Assam police and forest officials at regular interval.”

“Absence of permanent boundary demarcation, the claim by Assam have adversely impacted the development aspects, business in this areas, Assam officials have at many places even well within the boundary areas of Arunachal Pradesh have stopped the construction of roads thus depriving the local populace fruits of development, WRC field, standing crops, tea gardens, horticulture garden put in after years of hard work are also damage regularly thus gravely affecting the livelihood of our people,” he added.

Apart from its border dispute with Assam, people living in the border areas in the Arunachal-Nagaland border are also pushed by the Nagaland forces at regular intervals. The claim made by the NSCN (IM) for the inclusion of several kilometres of Arunachal land in Greater Nagalim has also been resented by the people of Arunachal time and again.

Speaking on this issue Dai said, “The AAPSU’s stand on greater Nagalim issue vis a vis Arunachal is clear and consistent, while the union welcome the protracted Indo-Naga peace talks but at any given point of time union would not allow any infringement upon the territorial integrity as well as administrative set up of the state.”

Away From The Chaos

While border disputes among most of the states of the region often make headlines, the border disputes, rather say border relations of the states with Tripura have mostly remained peaceful apart from the reportage of a few sporadic incidents of violence along the Tripura-Bangladesh international border. Tripura is a land-locked state of India and it shares an inter-state boundary of 53 kilometres with Assam and 109 KMs with Mizoram while 856 KMs international border with Bangladesh on three sides.

The Assam-Agartala road has been the lifeline of Tripura from the very beginning. There have been no border disputes between Tripura and Assam. However, the condition of the national highway at the Lowairpoa area in Karimganj district of Assam connecting Churaibari with North Tripura district has been in an abysmal condition since 2015. The length of the road is about 15 kilometres. Heavy rainfall and landslides have created extreme misery for the truck drivers and commuters while entering Tripura from the Karimganj district of Assam. The road’s condition was so deplorable that elephants and bulldozers were used for pushing vehicles to reach Churaibari, the entry point of Tripura.

The erstwhile CPI (M) government had sent several letters to the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Assam government to solve the problem at the earliest. Tripura chief secretary had also taken up the matter with the Assam’s chief secretary from time to time. But no one pondered about this matter. The matter has been eventually solved after a series of talks and discussions between the Chief Ministers of both the states and this has given a respite to the people. A healthy relationship exists between the people of Assam and Tripura those who reside in the border areas and not a single incident of violence has been reported from these areas so far.

Not just Assam, Tripura has not even reported a single incident of border dispute with Mizoram. The relationship between the two states government and its people have always been peaceful. However, there was a slight tension over Bru Internally Displaced People (IDPs). After nearly 24 years of great sorrow and suffering, the Brus IDPs were assured of a bright future. After the formation of the BJP-led coalition government in 2018, these refugees have been witnessing brighter days as CM Deb gave special priority for their permanent resettlement.

Hundreds of families returned to their homes after talks between the Central government, Tripura government, Mizoram government and BRU IDPs’ representatives. But fearing a backlash, a large number of Brus refused to return to Mizoram. Plans were then chalked out for their resettlement and the government began working holistically in this regard. After a series of discussions and consultations, a historic agreement was signed between the representatives of the Central Government, Tripura Government, Mizoram Government, and Bru representatives organization on January 16, 2020. As per the agreement, it was decided that the Reang refugees would be permanently settled in Tripura and for this, the central government announced a special package of Rs 600 crore so that the Tripura government can meet all their ends. The Tripura government identified 16 locations in five districts including Gomati, Sepahijala, Khowai, Dhalai, and North Tripura for resettling 4,900 families comprising about 32,000 people across the state.

Apart from this, sources informed that foreign liquors were smuggled to Mizoram for a long time as the state is declared a dry state. There is no official confirmation in this regard. Sometimes, police personnel and BSF troops hindered transportation of these banned products to the state of Mizoram. Above all, no official steps have been initiated by the government administrations of both states.

Even though Tripura has no border tensions with its neighbour states, there is, however, a bit of tension/dispute with Bangladesh. Tripura shares approximately 85 per cent of its total boundary with Bangladesh i.e. the state has a total of the 856-kilometre long international border.

The relationship between Bangladesh and Tripura is a long one- it is civilisational, historical, lingual, and cultural. From time immemorial, the people of Tripura and the neighbouring country, Bangladesh, have shared their problems and prosperity. During the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, Tripura had sheltered refugees from the other side of the border that surpassed its population. The state was also the war headquarters of the liberation forces, from where they launched guerrilla attacks on the Pakistani armies in different parts of the then East Pakistan. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated it while visiting the convocation programme of the Tripura University in January 2012. She recalled: “How can we not remember with gratitude our friends in need in Tripura and India?”

The inauguration of Maitri Setu over the Feni River by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 9, 2021, was a landmark event between these two countries. With the completion of the two connectivity projects — the Feni bridge connecting Sabroom, Tripura with Chittagong, Bangladesh and the Agartala–Akhaura rail line — Tripura would emerge as a well-connected state from a ‘landlocked’ one. Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb laid the foundation stone for Tripura’s first-ever Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sabroom, the southernmost town of the state bordering Bangladesh. He said that the SEZ around 120 kilometres from Agartala would emerge as the commercial capital of the Northeast. He said that the Ministry of Commerce and Industries in December had given the approval for the SEZ, which would be set up at Jalefa in Sabroom subdivision with an investment of Rs 635 crore. The SEZ would be focused on four sectors, including agro-based processing. For the smooth movement of passengers and goods, an integrated check post would also be set up.

The Agartala–Akhaura (Bangladesh) railway link, expected to be completed in September 2021. This link will connect Gangasagar in Bangladesh to Nischintapur in India (10.6 kilometres) and then connect Nischintapur to the Agartala railway station (5.46 kilometres) in India. The new rail link will reduce the journey time between Agartala and Kolkata by passing through Dhaka instead of Guwahati. The travel time between Agartala and Kolkata will be reduced to 10 hours from the current 31 hours as it will travel a mere 550 km instead of 1,600.

Recently, Tripura and Bangladesh have been connected through waterways. The inland waterways protocol route between the state and the neighbouring country was made operational on September 5, 2020, when Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb received a barge with a consignment of cement from Munshiganj in the neighbouring country. The 90-km long Sonamura-Daudkandi route, included in the list of Indo-Bangla protocol (IBP) routes, connects Tripura with the National Waterways of India through Bangladesh and is expected to boost trade.

Although the Indian and Tripura governments have a cordial relationship with Bangladesh, smuggling of goods, foreign liquors, cattle and movement of suspected NLFT cadres are often noticed by the people of Sonamura, Melaghar and Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, Khowai district, and Kamalpur and Gandacherra of Dhalai district. Not only these, abduction of people and extortion from Tripura was also frequent before 2014. Later, the movement of extremists minimised with the installation of camps along the border. But smuggling of goods, cattle, drugs, contraband items and narcotics is still on.

Bangladesh Security Forces are regularly carrying out special operations in the Chittagong Hill Tracks (CHT) region in the fight against the menace of insurgency as well as performing their routine border domination duties along the International Border to stop trans-border smuggling of contraband items. However, in the wake of the Bangladesh government’s commitment to eradicate the menace of narcotic drugs from the country, stringent action is being taken against the drug peddlers by the Bangladesh Security Forces all along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. As a result, the trans-border narcotic syndicates are now exploiting the Indo-Bangladesh Border through Myanmar – Manipur – Silchar – Tripura – Bangladesh and Myanmar – Mizoram – Dharamtala – Souamura – Bangladesh routes for smuggling of Yaba tablets and other narcotics items. Hence, the responsibility of all agencies to tackle this menace dutifully.

A report from a source of Tripura police revealed that in Tripura from November 2020 till May 2021 a total of 43 extremists were arrested in which 11 extremists which were the highest were arrested in the month of January 2021. The Police during the arrest of the extremist, they have seized two 9mm pistols, magazines 2, RDS 17 and Rs 15 lakh cash. The report also informed that 19 extremists were surrendered before the police from November 2020 to May 2021. They have also seized 3 AK rifles, 6 Magazines 159 AK Rounds, 5 pistols, 14 pistol rounds, 10 extortion notices and 1.5 lakh Myanmar currencies.

Border Security Force and Border Guards of Bangladesh have been conducting meetings time-to-time to discuss the ongoing issues along the borders of Tripura and Bangladesh. Crores of narcotics, drugs and goods items have been seized and hundreds were arrested in the past couple of years. However, following the clarion call made by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to create a drug-free state, BSF, Tripura Police, Assam Rifles and other paramilitary forces were given a free hand to nab, seize and detain people involved in transportation and smuggling of cannabis, Yaba tablets, heroin, brown sugar, etc.

The Way Forward

A healthy relationship with neighbours is the key to the success and prosperity of any state or nation. There was, is, and will always be some tension along the borders and on most occasions, this is politically orchestrated. As citizens, we have to understand and identify these motives and moves so that the brotherhood that has existed for years among the people of the northeast is not harmed at any cost. If not all, but most of the states are connected with a common thread of history and hence understanding the history and interpreting it the right way is another way to make things better in the region.

(This was the cover story of the print version of Northeast Today for the month of July)