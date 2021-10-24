Cruising Price Of Petrol & Diesel Giving Nightmares To Tripura Residents

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

As the price of diesel crossed the century mark, people of the frontier state of Tripura are finding it hard to sustain ends meet. Although, situation is equally uglier in the rest of the country, people of Tripura and feeling the brunt a bit more as petrol is much cheaper in neighbouring Bangladesh.

On Saturday October 23, the diesel prices had crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Tripura. On the other hand, the price of petrol reached Rs 107.44 with a daily hike while price of extra premium petrol is Rs 111.34 per litre.

With the ever rising fuel price, the cost of essential commodities have also gone up, giving tough time to the people. Also the fare charts of public transportation have witnessed a steep hike thus making it difficult for the commuters coming from rural and remote areas of the state to the urban centres.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri had on Friday made it clear that fuel price will not come down very soon. He said, the taxing amount of Rs32 levied by the centre from a litre of petrol can not be cut short as petro tax is funding the free covid vaccination in the country.