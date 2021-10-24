President Of Tibetan Government-In-Exile, Penpa Tsering Reaches Sikkim

NET Web Desk

The President of Tibetan government-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, reached Gangtok for a three-day visit on Saturday.

While addressing the media Penpa asserted that he has come to Sikkim to meet Tibetan residents settled in the state and in Kalimpong for understanding their situation and plan the forthcoming projects.

“We have centuries of harmonious relationship and symbolic commonality of cultures with people of Sikkim which we cherish and it is continuous to this day,” Tsering said.

According to reports the President was supposed to visit Arunachal Pradesh, but he cancelled the aforementioned trip due to the ongoing border issues between India and China.

President Tsering asserted China’s hostile attitude against Tibet, which has been functional for decades.

He further criticized the policies adopted by China against Tibet and its neighbouring countries.

Currently, China incorporates military and economic power but lack moral values, restraining it from becoming a global leader, informed the President.

Tsering further added that peace, cooperation, and understanding between nations can be maintained through a free flow of trade.