Tripura Cricketer Tanisha Das Selected For U-19 Women’s Challenger Trophy

Agartala, October 23, 2021 : Tripura Cricketer, Tanisha Das has been selected in Team-A for the forthcoming U-19 Women’s One-Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22, slated to begin from October 25 in Jaipur.

An inspiration for many young cricketers aspiring to represent their state in the national spectrum, Tanisha’s remarkable cricket skills presented during the recently concluded BCCI tournament drew the attention of selector’s panel.

The Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has also congratulated the cricket for achieving the stupendous feat.

“Tanisha Das made #Tripura proud today. Congratulations to her on being selected in the Indian U-19 squad for the Challenger Trophy 2021.” – tweeted the CM.

Besides, the Tripura Cricket Association president Prof Dr. Manik Saha along with other office-bearers of the association also congratulated Tanisha.

Reacting to this, Youth Affairs and Sports minister Sushanta Chowdhury asserted the feat as a good news. Earlier, Tripura was referred to as a backward state, but now we are producing IAS, IFS, and athletes in every field of sport, added Chowdhury.

“The selection of Tanisha Das in the U-19 squad will motivate the youth to opt for sports as a career in the future. The state government has plans to develop the sports sector so that they get a proper platform at the national and international level,” Chowdhury said.