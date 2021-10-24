Tripura Government Targets Rs 10,000 Crore For Achieving Economic Prosperity, Claims CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 23, 2021 : Tripura government is aiming to achieve economic prosperity of Rs 10,000 crores in the next five years through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) functioning across the state, claimed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

While inaugurating the ‘Swanirbhar Camp’ program jointly organized by Sepahijala District Administration and Tripura Gramin Bank on Saturday at Bishalgarh Higher Secondary School, Deb said that self-reliant youths hailing from the state are now creating employment opportunities for others, through innovative ideas and initiating various government projects.

Swanirbhar camps being organized on the third Saturday of every month in the village level aims to create employment opportunities with the help of these projects, he added.

He informed that initiatives undertaken by Janajagaran are playing an important role in the development of rural economies including smart ups.

These initiatives have also enhanced the average per capita income of farmers, asserted Deb.

The event was attended by MLA Subhash Chandra Das, MLA Birendra Kishore Debbarma, Tripura Khadi and Village Industries Board president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Sepahijala Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Antara Sarkar Deb, Rural Development department secretary Soumya Gupta, Agriculture and Finance Department Secretary Apurba Roy, Secretary Additional Secretary of the Department TK Debnath and others.