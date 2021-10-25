Assam CM Rules Out Rumours Regarding Statewide Lockdown

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 25, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ruled out all rumours regarding the statewide lockdown.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said “NO LOCKDOWN IN ASSAM It has come to my notice that some unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours about re-imposition of lockdown. Such rumours are totally baseless. I urge everyone NOT to pay heed to such misinformation. Let’s join Govt efforts on mass & 100% vaccination.”

He appealed the residents to not pay any heed to such misinformation associated with lockdown.

Sarma further urged the residents to join the efforts initiated by the government related to the mass vaccination drive.