Assam : Guwahati Gets It’s First-Ever Dog Cemetery

NET Web Desk

Guwahati gets its first-ever dog-cemetery in the Mairakuchi area, outskirts of Guwahati.

A project undertaken by the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) ‘Just Be Friendly’ (JBF), the burial site have been erected in a land measuring 2 bighas.

Till now, a total of 10 dogs have been cremated and their memorial columns have been constructed, an initiative to adorn these “man’s best friend” with the dignified farewell, they deserve.

The project titled JIRAW – a JBF Integrated Care and Resource Centre for Animal will arrange burial facilities with an affordable donation.

However, the pick-up facility has been undertaken by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The project will also provide birth control operations for stray dogs, in order to control their population across the city.

According to JBF Public Relations Officer Gangotri Borgohain, the NGO will have to spend approximately Rs 1000 on a weely basis, for further maintenance of the ground.