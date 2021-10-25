Assam : Halt Construction Of ‘Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project’; AASU To Government

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 25, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) staged a statewide demonstration against the construction work of 2000MW Lower Subansiri hydropower project located at Gerukamukh in Lakhimpur district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The students union demanded the state government to immediately halt the construction of this dam, which is believed to pose severe impact on the lives of those residing downstream, i.e., for the residents of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji.

According to an AASU leader, construction for the same was ceased after tripartite talks were undertaken between the state government, AASU and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in 2006.

But the sudden resumption of its work have led the union to hold statewide protests, which will continue until the state government take appropriate measures.

The AASU leader further added that a panel incorporating of experts from Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University and IIT Guwahati earlier revealed that such projects are not suitable for Assam – an earthquake prone state.

Along with AASU, other organizations such as – Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) reached out to the concerned authorities for the termination of this project.

Approved by the Central Government in 2003, the proposed project was scheduled for completion by 2014, but continuous opposition from various organizations led to its halt.