Assam : Rare & Prized Orchids Felled-Off For Stretch Connectivity Under ‘Asom Mala’ Project

NET Web Desk

The spectacular blossoms of orchids in Assam are facing serious threats due to rapid destruction of natural habitat by deforestation and lack of awareness among residents.

One such incident that corroborates the aforementioned statement has been reported from the Chandubi lake – a famous tourist hotspot.

The blatant felling of orchid trees along the scenic natural lake in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council at the foothills of Meghalaya hills – encircled by Assam & Meghalaya have drawn the attention of Orchid-lovers.

In the name of Assam Government’s ambitious ‘Asom Mala Scheme’, contractors on Sunday blatantly crushed hundreds of rare and exotic varieties of orchids with bulldozers.

This construction of 10-km stretch connecting Loharghat with Muduki leads to the Chandubi Lake – termed as the home to some rare varieties of orchids.

The brutal felling of this orchids have left members of Rabha community shocked.

According to a report published in English Times of India, volunteers of Rengkoka – an organization working tirelessly for nature preservation collected the orchids, lying on the ground, marking a silent demonstration against the lack of awareness displyed by the state government.

Besides, the ageless logs were taken away by contractors who won the bid for this road expansion project.

“We could only replant only about 30-40% of the orchids. For them, they were just garbage,” informed the head of Rengkoka – an award-winning bamboo craftsman hailing from the area.

Orchid varieties recovered include – Eria lasiopetala, Bulbophyllum crassipes, Dendrobium moscatum and Pinalia bractescens.

“The loss is irreparable. The forest department should have drawn a plan to save the orchids. Aerides multiflora grows mostly on big roadside trees and is endemic to lower Assam. This variety has been widely damaged,” – informed the orchid conservationist Ankur Raj Gogoi.

Its worth mentioning that on February 7, PM Modi launched the ‘Asom Mala’ project in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district.

This project aimed to boost the state’s road infrastructure, thereby contributing to the state’s economic progress and improving connectivity.