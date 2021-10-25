China’s New Border Law allows “Military Actions” To Handle Security Challenge Over Disputed Areas

NET Web Desk

The new border law adopted by Chinese lawmakers, stressing for military action to protect territorial integrity by countering any border threats have erupted further tensions among its neighboring countries.

However, China’s “territorial claims”, by propagating military aggression over unresolved border disputes with its neighboring countries, such as – India and Bhutan is nothing new.

It is pertinent to note that the new border law was proposed in March 2021, marking one year of Galwan clash when People’s Liberation Army (PLA) marched to the forward areas, thereby deliberately aggravating the situation.

Its multiple infringement of mobilization in forward areas along India border, and erection of new “frontier villages” along the Bhutan border depicts its extra territorial ambition.

The new border law adopted by China’s ruling Communist Party asserts, “the state shall take measures to safeguard territorial integrity and land boundaries and guard against and combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries”.

It highlights responsibilities to be undertaken by the military, the state council or cabinet, and provincial governments to manage security issues.

Article 22 of this law adds that the PLA, “shall carry out border disputes”, which will incorporate “organizing drills” and “resolutely prevent, stop and combat invasion, encroachment, provocation and other acts”.

However, the law also talks about an illusion – a strategy game that China have been following since decades. It adds, “handle land border-related affairs with neighboring countries through negotiations to properly resolve disputes and long-standing border issues”.

This law aims to approve military interventions into the disputed areas.

China’s geographical threats into Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh have continued to escalate throughout years and have put India under additional pressure.

However, the role played by Indian armed forces during such episodes has raised the stature of the nation at the global platform, thereby highlighting their major contributions in safeguarding the country.

According to Indian officials, PLA have violated four past border agreements, that were signed to maintain peace and cordial relations between the India & China.

The massive clash in Galwan valley in June 2020 is referred as the worst violence that emerged since 1967.

Furthermore, with Bhutan, China have initiated ‘de facto control’ over the disputed Doklam plateau, and constructed “frontier villages”.

Doklam plateau will soon be the home to 628 “moderately well off villages” which China refers an initiative to settle herders into disputed areas.

Recently, Chinese Army attempted to intrude into Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, where India significantly deploys a large number of troops.

It is pertinent to note that China claims Tawang to be a part of South Tibet, that India has constantly denied since decades.

Furthermore, a bizarre article on China’s war theory that went viral during the recent times, depicted its future plans with neighbors, and attaining tight grip over some areas through a phased manner.

On 2013, a Chinese website named Sohu has claimed of the following article, rather one can consider the following as a grimy strategy by the Chinese Government, which specifically aimed to rise tensions among its neighboring nations.

It all commences with a propaganda that China will be at war from 2020-2025 to unify it with its mainland while sending an ultimatum to Taiwan government in 2020.

It’s next phase of war will be for South China sea.

While, it will engage into a third war with India, between 2035-2040 in order to capture Arunachal Pradesh.

The Sohu report asserted that China will engage in “reconquest” of “Southern Tibet” (India’s Arunachal Pradesh), that shares a border with Tibet.