Goalpara Transit Camp Construction : Assam Government Exceeds 45-Days Deadline Set By Gauhati HC

NET Web Desk

The Assam government have exceeded the 45-days deadline set by the Gauhati High Court (HC) for completing the construction of a standalone detention centre (now referred as transit camp) for declared ‘foreigners’ at Matia in Goalpara district.

According to the state home department officials’ statement, erection of the first-ever transit camp in Goalpara district is almost complete.

Being constructed at a cost of Rs 64 crore on a piece of land measuring 25 acres, the detention camp would house around 3,000 inmates at a time.

IANS report informed that the transit camp will also incorporate school & hospital.

It is pertinent to note that since 2008, transit camps are located within central jails of – Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Tezpur.

There are almost 177 inmates in these six existing detention centres.

However, in transit camps of – Kokrajhar, Silchar and Tezpur, almost 22 children along with their nine ‘foreigner’ mothers are being detained.

Of the 22 children, two are above 14 years and 20 children are below 14 years.

The transit camp in Goalpara district is the first among such 10 planned centers.