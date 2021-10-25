Manipur : Journalist Assaulted By Alleged Congress Workers In Thoubal

NET Web Desk

In a shocking incident, at least 20 workers of the Block Congress of Heirok constituency allegedly raided the house of a district correspondent on Sunday morning in Thoubal district.

Identified as Elangbam Rameshwar, the injured journalist is a Thoubal correspondent of Naharolgi Thoudang – a local vernacular newspaper published from Imphal.

Serving as Vice-president of the Thoubal district Journalists’ Union, Mr Rameshwar is said to have been allegedly beaten up in the presence of his family members.

Reportedly, the journalist was immediately hospitalized, after he sustained injuries in the scuffle.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed by Rameshwar’s younger brother, who asserted that 20 men with their faces being covered by masks came to their residence.

Without any specific reasons, the assailants vandalized the houshold and assaulted him.

Besides, the complainant have also identified 13 persons involved in the attack.

Terming the incident as blatant attack on freedom of press, Thoubal District Journalists’ Union staged a protest and demanded justice in time bound manner.

According to police reports, the Thoubal district authority has issued prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC with immediate effect from Sunday in the “whole of Heirok village area”.