Manipur Reports 16 Confirmed Cases Of Dengue

NET Web Desk

State Health Director K. Rajo confirmed the spread of dengue in Manipur amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have found 16 confirmed cases of dengue and all of them are under treatment in hospitals”, – informed Rajo.

According to reports, these confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from the residential areas, adjacent to the state capital, Imphal.

However, the Manipur Health Director did not rule out the possibility of such infections in other areas of the state.

Rajo asserted that the 16 patients complained of low-grade fever, which triggered fear of being infected with COVID-19.

But after getting their samples tested, the reports confirmed dengue infection.

Residential areas across the state have been fogged by the Health Department to prevent further infections.

Meanwhile, Rajo stated that fogging was not enough, since mosquitoes might return after some time.

He appealed residents to undertake precautionary measures, and protect themselves from mosquito bites.