Manipur StartUp Conclave 2021 : Chief Minister Sanctions Financial Assistance Worth Rs 114 Cr For Entrepreneurs

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 25, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh attended the Start-Up Manipur Conclave 2021 as a Chief Guest.

The start-up conclave is aimed at transforming Manipur into one of the top startup destinations in North East India, thereby providing the most enabling ecosystem to support and nurture startups across the state.

While addressing the conclave, Singh asserted that Start-Up Conclave brought a change among the youth by imparting competitiveness and change in mindset thus prompting them to become job creators rather than remaining job seekers. It has also highlighted their aspirations to create a valuable product or service, he added.

Besides, the CM have also distributed sanction orders to 5477 beneficiaries. The total project cost sanctioned during the event including subsidy is Rs 114 Cr.

The Chief Minister further urged all entrepreneurs to work hard for availing the benefits of Start-Up Manipur.

“Over the years, with the help of Startup Manipur, over 200 MSMEs have achieved a turnover of at least Rs. 1 Crore” – tweeted the CM.

It is pertinent to note that Start Up Manipur believes in strengthening the start-up culture across the state by fostering greater social acceptance and recognition of promising start-ups – through strategic investment and policy interventions.

The initiative aims to create a Network of Entrepreneurship Development Centers (NEDC) in universities and leading Higher Education institutes.