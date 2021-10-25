Mizoram : 12 Participants Selected For ‘India Skills 2021’ Competition

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

12 participants from the northeastern state of Mizoram have been selected for the ‘India Skills 2021’ competition, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on December 2021.

These participants have been selected through the ‘Eastern India Zone Skills’ Contest held between October 20-22 in Patna, Bihar.

The Mizoram squad also have 3 participants selected through walkover.

According to the Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESD&E) Department, winners of the ‘India Skills Competition’ will get a chance to compete in the ‘World Skills Competition’, which is scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China on October 2022.

It is pertinent to note that, a total of 245 youth representing eight states/Union Territories (UTs) from the east and northeast regions participated in the competition.

Organized by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the ‘Eastern India Zone Skills’ contest incorporated of wild card/corporate entries as well.

Meanwhile, the winners from Mizoram in various categories are –

Bakery :

Lalramtluangi (GOLD Medal) + Citatation + Rs 21,000/-

Deborah Lalnunsiami (SILVER Medal) + Citation + Rs 11,000/-

Fashion :

Lalnunfeli (GOLD Medal) + Citatation + Rs 21,000/-

C Lalfakzuali (SILVER Medal) + Citatation + Rs 11,000/-

Hairdressing :

Jenny Lalbiakpari (SILVER Medal) + Citatation + Rs 11,000/-

Hotel Reception :

Lalrintluanga (SILVER Medal) + Citatation + Rs 11,000/-

Painting & Decoration :

Samuel Lallawmzuala (GOLD Medal) + Citatation + Rs 21,000/-

Daniel Lalrinchhana (SILVER Medal) + Citatation + Rs 11,000/-

Welding :

Lalruatpuia (SILVER Medal) + Citatation + Rs 11,000/-

Floristry :

Maximus Lalruatkima (Walkover) Citatation + Rs 5,000/-

Plumbing & Heating :

Albert Lalfakawma (Walkover Citatation + Rs 5,000/-

Carpentry :

Lalrothara (Walkover) Citatation + Rs 5,000/-

Its worth mentioning that on October 16, the Secretary of Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESD&E) Department Lalramsanga Sailo flagged off the Mizoram squad for participation into ‘India Skills 2021 Competition’.

A 15-candidates team along with four LESD&E officials partipated in the Regional Skill Competition, out of which 12 members qualified for the national-level contest.