Mizoram : ‘War On Drugs’ Continues, Huge Cache Of Contraband Items Seized

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram, October 24, 2021: In a major development against drug menace, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Bureau Department have seized a total of 80.700 grams of ‘Heroin No. 4’ on October 23 & 24.

Accordingly, on Oct 23, the security forces have seized 22 grams of Heroin no.4 from Hunthar locality of Aizawl.

Identified as Lalrindika, the 28-yr-old man is a resident of Bethel Veng, Champai.

In another incident, the security forces have recovered 58.700 grams of Heroin No. 4 from the possession of a Myanmar national.

Identified as Gawihsianvungi, the 39-yrs-old accused is a resident of Bulfek, Myanmar.

Subsequently, a case has been registered against both the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

It is pertinent to note that Mizoram Government’s concerted push against drug menace, have been following the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ for anyone involved with the trade of illicit drugs.