North Eastern States Shines During 67th National Film Awards, Check Out Complete List Of Winners

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 25, the 67th National Film Awards have been presented to the awardees at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Presented by the Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, the awardees for the same were announced on March 22 this year.

Besides, the mainland movies, the Northeastern films portraying societal challenges and significant subjects have also attained recognition in the national film awards.

North East shines in the award ceremony with a movie titled ‘Water Burial‘, which bagged the best film award on environment conservation.

Directed by Shantanu Sen, co-produced by Faruque Iftakar, and presented by Sanjive Narain, the movie has been inspired by the Assamese novel ‘Saba Kota Manhu’ written by Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi.

The entire movie shot in Karbi Anglong and Tawang introduced some new faces like – Alex Piringu, Tshering Dorjee, Sonam Lhamu, and Tshering Petton.

Similarly, the Assamese film ‘Jonaki Porua‘ have attained the recognition of Special Mention.

Directed by Prakash Deka, the movie is based on LGBTQ theme, that tells the story of a transwoman, coming into terms with her identity.

‘Ronuwa – Who Never Surrender‘, directed by Chandra Mudoi, bagged the Best Feature Film award in the Assamese language in the 67th National Film Awards.

Three other films from Northeast – ‘Lewduh‘, ‘Anu Ruwad‘ and ‘Eigi Kona‘ won best feature film awards in Khasi, Mishing and Manipuri languages respectively.

However, Sikkim has bagged the award as the ‘Most Film-Friendly State‘, thereby recognizing the emergence of tiny Himalayan Northeastern State as a new film shooting landscape.

The complete list of winners are given below :

FEATURE FILMS :

Best Feature Film : Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Best Direction : Bahattar Hoorain

Best Actress : Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)

Best Actor : Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran

Best Supporting Actress : The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor : Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi

Best Children Film : Kastoori (Hindi)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director : Helen (Malayalam)

Special Mention : Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Tulu Film : Pingara

Best Paniya Film : Kenjira

Best Mishing Film : Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film : Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film : Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film : Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film : Jersey

Best Tamil Film : Asuran

Best Punjabi Film : Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film : Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film : Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film : Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film : Bardo

Best Konkani Film : Kaajro

Best Kannada Film : Akshi

Best Hindi Film : Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film : Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film : Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender

Best Stunt : Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography : Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects : Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award : Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics : Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction Songs : Viswasam (Tamil)

Music Direction : Jyeshthoputro

Best Make-Up Artist : Helen

Best Production Design : Anandi Gopal

Best Editing : Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography : lewduh (Khasi)

Best Screenplay Original Screenplay : Jyeshthoputri

Best Adapted Screenplay : Gumnaami

Best Dialogue Writer : The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography : Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best Female Playback Singer : Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male PLayback Singer : Kesari, Teri Mitti (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation : Water Burial

Most Film-Friendly State : Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema : A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri

Special mention – Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema : Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)

Best Film Critic : Sohini Chattopadhyay

Non-Feature Films :

Best Narration : Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough

Best Editing : Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria

Best Audiography : Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound Recordist : Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography : Sonsi, Savita Singh

Best Direction : Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria

Best Film on Family Values : Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film : Custody (Hindi/English)

Special Jury Award : Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film : Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film : Jakkal

Best Exploration Film : Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Education Film : Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues : Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film : The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film : The Shower (Hindi)

Best Art and Culture Film : Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film : Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)