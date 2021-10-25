North Eastern States Shines During 67th National Film Awards, Check Out Complete List Of Winners

- NET Web Desk
On Monday, October 25, the 67th National Film Awards have been presented to the awardees at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
Presented by the Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, the awardees for the same were announced on March 22 this year.
Besides, the mainland movies, the Northeastern films portraying societal challenges and significant subjects have also attained recognition in the national film awards.
North East shines in the award ceremony with a movie titled ‘Water Burial‘, which bagged the best film award on environment conservation.
Directed by Shantanu Sen, co-produced by Faruque Iftakar, and presented by Sanjive Narain, the movie has been inspired by the Assamese novel ‘Saba Kota Manhu’ written by Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi.
The entire movie shot in Karbi Anglong and Tawang introduced some new faces like – Alex Piringu, Tshering Dorjee, Sonam Lhamu, and Tshering Petton.
Similarly, the Assamese film ‘Jonaki Porua‘ have attained the recognition of Special Mention.
Directed by Prakash Deka, the movie is based on LGBTQ theme, that tells the story of a transwoman, coming into terms with her identity.
‘Ronuwa – Who Never Surrender‘, directed by Chandra Mudoi, bagged the Best Feature Film award in the Assamese language in the 67th National Film Awards.
Three other films from Northeast – ‘Lewduh‘, ‘Anu Ruwad‘ and ‘Eigi Kona‘ won best feature film awards in Khasi, Mishing and Manipuri languages respectively.
However, Sikkim has bagged the award as the ‘Most Film-Friendly State‘, thereby recognizing the emergence of tiny Himalayan Northeastern State as a new film shooting landscape.
The complete list of winners are given below :
FEATURE FILMS :
Best Feature Film : Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)
Best Direction : Bahattar Hoorain
Best Actress : Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)
Best Actor : Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran
Best Supporting Actress : The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor : Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi
Best Children Film : Kastoori (Hindi)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director : Helen (Malayalam)
Special Mention : Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
Best Tulu Film : Pingara
Best Paniya Film : Kenjira
Best Mishing Film : Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film : Lewduh
Best Haryanvi Film : Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattisgarhi Film : Bhulan The Maze
Best Telugu Film : Jersey
Best Tamil Film : Asuran
Best Punjabi Film : Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film : Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film : Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film : Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film : Bardo
Best Konkani Film : Kaajro
Best Kannada Film : Akshi
Best Hindi Film : Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film : Gumnaami
Best Assamese Film : Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender
Best Stunt : Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography : Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects : Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)
Special Jury Award : Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics : Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction Songs : Viswasam (Tamil)
Music Direction : Jyeshthoputro
Best Make-Up Artist : Helen
Best Production Design : Anandi Gopal
Best Editing : Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography : lewduh (Khasi)
Best Screenplay Original Screenplay : Jyeshthoputri
Best Adapted Screenplay : Gumnaami
Best Dialogue Writer : The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Cinematography : Jallikattu (Malayalam)
Best Female Playback Singer : Bardo (Marathi)
Best Male PLayback Singer : Kesari, Teri Mitti (Hindi)
Best Film on Environment Conservation : Water Burial
Most Film-Friendly State : Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema : A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri
Special mention – Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema : Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)
Best Film Critic : Sohini Chattopadhyay
Non-Feature Films :
Best Narration : Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough
Best Editing : Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria
Best Audiography : Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya
Best On-Location Sound Recordist : Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar
Best Cinematography : Sonsi, Savita Singh
Best Direction : Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria
Best Film on Family Values : Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
Best Short Fiction Film : Custody (Hindi/English)
Special Jury Award : Small Scale Societies (English)
Best Animation Film : Radha (Musical)
Best Investigative Film : Jakkal
Best Exploration Film : Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Education Film : Apples and Oranges (English)
Best Film on Social Issues : Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film : The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
Best Promotional Film : The Shower (Hindi)
Best Art and Culture Film : Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Biographical Film : Elephants Do Remember (English)
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)