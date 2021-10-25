SEBA Ties Up With IIIT To Publish School Books On Computer Sciences

NET Web Desk

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) recently collaborated with the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) with a motive to publish books on Computer Education (CE), which will be incorporated in the school curriculum.

In this regard, the state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu launched a Computer Education Book on Monday, October 25.

During the event, the education minister also inaugurated an online training session for the computer faculties across the state.

This news has been confirmed by the state education minister through his official Twitter handle.

“SEBA and IIIT joined hands to prepare books on Computer Education for our schools. As part of this endeavour, I am happy to launch a book today. Also inaugurated an online training session for the computer teachers.” – tweeted the minister.

The education minister have also launched an online portal to keep all records of the marks obtained by students during mid-term and final exams conducted by respective schools.

Furthermore, the schools should upload the marks on SEBA portal for clear maintenance of the process.

