TIPRA Motha To Stage Demonstration In Delhi For ‘Greater Tipraland’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 24, 2021 : The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha is heading for ‘Delhi Abhiyan’ with the demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’ in the second week of November.

Confirming his health condition as quite good through social media platform, TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said “We are ready for ‘Delhi Abhiyan’. The train has been booked and a total of 1,200 people will assemble at Jantar Mantar after the first week of November. I will also accompany them during the movement in Delhi. However, the government of India is not allowing us to gather more than 200 people”.

“In Delhi Abhiyan, our motto has to be acknowledged by the whole of India that a small state named Tripura is there where people are suffering from many problems. The problem can be only solved by the government of India. We are also the citizens of India, the government should think what can be done for us? Our demand is ‘Greater Tipraland’ under Article 2 and 3. On this demand, we want to talk with the central government; it’s about our people and not MP and MLA related issues. We want a constitutional solution from the centre”, said Debbarman.

Meanwhile, a senior leader of the TIPRA Motha informed Northeast Today that top indigenous leaders of this party are organizing a meeting on Monday at Khumulwng, TTAADC headquarters in West Tripura district to finalize the strategies for the upcoming urban local bodies election in the state.

The meeting will be chaired by the TIPRA Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhwal in presence of Chairman Jagadish Debbarma and CEM Purna Chandra Jamatia of TTAADC, members of the district council and leaders of various wings at Khumulwng.

During the meeting, discussion will take place on finalizing the strategies for upcoming urban local bodies election, for which TIPRA Motha will be placing their candidates in eight ST reserved seats among six civic bodies.

Two seats each in Agartala Municipal Corporation and Ambassa Municipal Council, one each in Kumarghat Municipal Council, Jirania Nagar Panchayat, Santirbazar Municipal Council and Sabroom Nagar Panchayat, informed the senior leader.