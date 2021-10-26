Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Commissioner Demands Proper Survey Along Assam-Arunachal Border Regions

NET Web Desk

The Changlang Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Devansh Yadav have called on the administration, forest departments in cooperation with local leaders and Community-Based organizations (CBOs) to conduct surveys along the regions adjacent to Assam & Arunachal border.

Concerned authorities have been directed to set-up checkposts and Inner Line Permit (ILP) verification across these regions, in order to prevent further revenue thefts from unlawful mining.

According to Changlang DC, the police and mining department have been requested to set-up these border equipment.

Meanwhile, several members of student organizations, such as – CBOs & NGOs shared their opinions on the same, and demanded the committee to improve the prevailing situation.

Prominent leaders like – Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, Changlang South MLA Phosum Kimhun, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kapseng Kungkho, Miao Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sunny Singh were also present during the meeting.

Besides, officials from mining and forest departments, and members of different CBOs and NGOs also attended the meeting.