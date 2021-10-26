Assam : Bidyananda Barkakoty Elected Advisor Of ‘North Eastern Tea Association’

NET Web Desk

Bidyananda Barkakoty from Assam on Monday has been elected as the advisor of the Northeastern Tea Association (NETA) for the term 2021-23.

Elected during the general meeting held in Golaghat, this nomination marks his fourth consecutive term as the NETA advisor.

A highly experienced figure in tea sector, Barkakoty also serves as a partner of Mahalaxmi Tea Estate and Nandapur Tea Estate in Golaghat district – popularly known for producing the finest green tea.

“Barkakoty is considered the face of the Assam tea industry and is a former vice-chairman of Tea Board India,” – informed the NETA chairman Sunil Jallan.

Established in 1981, NETA incorporates of members hailing from Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, the association is a constituent member of Consultative Committee of Plantations Association (CCPA), referred as the key association of tea producers along the country.