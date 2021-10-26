Assam : Police Finds Elderly Couple’s Corpse, Brutally Murdered By Robbers In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 26, an elderly couple was found murdered at their residence in Beltola area, Guwahati.

According to reports, the octogenarian couple was thrashed to death last night by robbers who entered the house through a window.

It is suspected that the couple was mercilessly killed in their bedroom with sharp weapons.

Identified as Noni Gopal Baruah (87) and Mina Baruah (76), the dead bodies were first noticed by the caretaker.

Identified as Akash Choudhury, the caretaker went to serve breakfast to the elderly couple, when he saw their dead bodies.

Police reports informed that the couple is survived by two daughters, both of whom live outside the state.

On receiving information, the Crime Investigation Department (CID), forensic team and a sniffer dog visited the spot.

Meanwhile, police have picked up the caretaker for questioning.

Based on specific inputs received from the caretaker, the city police have picked up two more suspects involved with the grievous killing.

“We have brought the caretaker of the couple and his wife to the police station for questioning. We are investigating all angles and it is too early to speculate anything,” – informed a police official.

After prolonged quizzing, city police have found prima facie involvement of Akash in the gruesome murder case, and took him into custody.