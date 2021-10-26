Assam: Shiva Thapa Wins Opening Bout At ‘AIBA World Boxing Championships 2021’

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 26, the ace boxer from Assam, Shiva Thapa have won the opening bout at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships, held at Belgrade, Serbia.

The reigning national champion and winner of 2015 edition, Thapa won the bout against Kenya’s Victor Nyadera in the 63.5kg round-of-64 match.

Technical supremacy helped Thapa attain the control over his opponent throughout the bout.

The 5-times Asian Championships medalist, Thapa will now face Sierra Leone’s John Brown in the round of 32, which will be held on Saturday, October 30.

It’s worth mentioning that a 13-member contingent has been competing at the 21st edition of the tournament, which will continue till November 6.