Centre To Invest Over 50 Crores On Health Infrastructure Of Tripura, Claims CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 26, 2021 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday termed the ‘Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure’ Mission launched by the Prime Minister as a landmark step.

While interacting with the reporters, the CM stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme, keeping in view of the massive health infrastructure development.

The previous governments have developed the health infrastructure since independence, but the nation have witnessed a radical transformation in the field of health since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed Deb.

Highlighting the statistics, Deb asserted that after independence, there were six All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Currently, there are 23 AIIMS, whereas, during the previous governments, the country had 387 medical colleges.

At present, this figure has increased to 581.

Similarly, the number of seats for medical students stood at 51,384, which have now been enhanced to 85 thousand 825 (85,825), informed Deb.

He further added that, almost 79,000 health and wellness centers have been come up across the country.

An amount of Rs 64,000 crore will be invested in this scheme of greater health infrastructure.

Out of which, a total amount of Rs 56.91 crore will be spent on health infrastructure development in Tripura, informed Deb.

Moreover, the External COVID-19 Response Plan has been approved for the state at a cost of Rs 93 crore. Rs 83 crore have already been received.

The Chief Minister congratulated Prime Minister on behalf of the Tripura residents for announcing this timely plan for the massive improvement of the health infrastructure.

Chief Minister Deb attended the Prime Minister’s speech delivered during a video conference at the State Secretariat.

The Chief Secretary Kumar Alok, Chief Secretary of the Health Department JK Sinha, and Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal also attended the virtual event.