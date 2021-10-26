COVID-19 : Assam Government Issues New Directives, Revises Curfew Timings

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government on Monday issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the citizens which will remain in force with immediate effect until further orders.

As per the updated guidelines, the curfew timings will commence from 11 PM, and will continue till 5 AM.

According to the recent notification issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), if the test positivity of COVID-19 along any region reaches more than 10 cases in the last seven days, the jurisdictional District Magistrate (DM) will notify such areas as total containment zones after consultation with MD, NHM, and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19.

However, in such zones, emergency services will continue round the clock and essential services including – shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, etc. will remain open upto usual time of closure but not beyond 9 PM.

Pregnant women employees, and women employees with children of 3 years or below working under any Government/PSU/Financial Institutions/Private Organizations irrespective of their grade shall be eligible to work from home.

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) working in any Government/PSU/Financial Institutions/Private Organizations shall be allowed to attend duties.

The notification further asserts that goods transport shall continue unhindered.

All public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) for passengers been administered with at least a single dose of vaccine.

However, pillion riding on motorcycles may be allowed with people been administered with at least single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and should mandatorily wear a mask.

Intra-district transport with 100% seating capacity subject to observance of CAB shall be allowed for passengers been administered with at least single dose of the vaccine.

No standing passenger will be allowed. Heavy fine will be imposed on such passengers and driving license of the driver/registration of the vehicle will also be cancelled in the event of carrying standing passengers.

Besides, all inter-district passenger transport and movement shall be allowed with 100% passengers been administered with at least single dose of vaccine subject to observance of CAB.

In this case, no standing passenger will be allowed. Besides, heavy fine will be imposed on such passengers and driving license of the driver/registration of the vehicle will also be cancelled in the event of carrying standing passengers.

The notification adds that wearing of face mask is mandatory even for a single person driving a vehicle.

This will be applied for persons, travelling in any private car, even if it’s upto 100% of the seating capacity.

However, the guidelines issued earlier by educational institutions for elementary, primary, secondary schools, and Degree colleges/engineering colleges/polytechnics/teacher training colleges/universities will be applicable for both government, non-government and private educational institutions.

Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce in such areas will continue round the clock.

According to the notification, workplace/commercial establishments will not remain open beyond 10 PM.

Government and Private Offices/Establishments will function as per usual working hours but not beyond 10 PM.

Shops and Commercial Establishments will remain open upto 10 PM.

Besides, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 10 PM.

Dine in restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries (upto 50% of seating capacity) will remain open till 10 PM.

Takeaways of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will function till 10 PM.

Besides, sale counters, showrooms, etc. of cold storages and warehouses will remain open till 10 PM.

According to the notification, all government servants (including contractual and fixed pay) who have been administered with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine shall attend office.

However, all other employees, except those in whose case vaccination is contra-indicated as per guidelines issued by the Health Department of Assam Government and/or such claim is certified by a registered medical practitioner will have to get themselves vaccinated and attend office.

Employees engaged in emergency/essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place.

The organization (Government/Private) rendering essential/emergency services, law enforcement services, and election work will continue working without any restrictions in all districts.

The notification further asserts that restrictions mentioned will be imposed in all districts.

Meeting/gathering at any open or closed spaces :

In case of open spaces respective DDMAs shall fix the limit of gatherings depending on COVID-19 situation in their respective districts.

In closed venues, gathering will be allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity of hall, auditorium, etc.

Marriages/religious functions :

Such events will be allowed with not more than 50 single vaccinated persons.

Religious places :

Upto 60 fully-vaccinated persons per hour will be allowed for iconic places, and 40 fully-vaccinated persons per hour will be allowed into other religious places.

Only fully-vaccinated pilgrims will be allowed entry by Puja Committees/Organizers.

Funeral/last rites will not be allowed with more than 50 persons.

However, hotels/resorts will remain open till 10 PM.

Delivery of essential commodities through e-commerce will continue round the clock.

Weekly haats/bazaars will be allowed to open in shift of maximum 6 hours.

Pharmacies, hospitals, Animal Care Centres and Veterinary Clinics will function round the clock.

Cinema/Theatre Halls will be allowed to open with 50% seating capacity of fully-vaccinated viewers, thereby strictly adhering to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

The notification also adds that wearing of face mask is compulsory in all public places. Shop owners shall ensure minimum six feet distance among customers, and shall not allow more than 5 persons inside the shop. In addition, shop owners should compulsorily keep sanitizers and hand wash in their shops.

Shopkeepers and customers shall have to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Responsibility of maintaining social distancing must be ensured by the shop owner and failing to do so, will be viewed very seriously, thereby entailing summary closure of defaulting shops.

Industrial units and tea gardens may function, subject to observance of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. Head of the unit/tea garden shall be responsible for ensuring social distancing, mask wearing by workers and staff, sanitization of industrial premises, thermal scanning, etc.

Excise authority will continue taking strong action against illegal production and sale of country liquor in all the districts as a COVID containment measure.

However, all vehicles will be allowed to ply without any odd-even restrictions.