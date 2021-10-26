Indo-Naga Political Talks : NSCN-IM Claims Media Reports “Misquoted & Disinformed”

NET Web Desk

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) on Monday issued a press statement informing that both Government of India (GoI) and NSCN are “serious” about Indo-Naga Political talks, and are committed to concretize the same.

It further added that October 23 press statement issued by its Ministry of Information & Publicity (MIP), relating to the ongoing Indo-Naga Political Talks was “misquoted and disinformed” by some media houses, thereby creating confusions in the minds of people.

According to the press statement signed by NSCN Talk Secretary W. Zimik, despite having differences on certain issues, the talks are very much on track and both GoI and NSCN will collaboratively arrive at a tangible solution based on principles of “Framework Agreement”.

The statement comes just two days after NSCN-IM asserted that talks with centre “failed”, and GoI continues to indulge in “in political escapism on the very issues that is holding up the road to the Naga solution”.