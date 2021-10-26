Kangpokpi Gun Attack Incident : Security Forces Held 3 Cadres Of KNF(N)

NET Web Desk

A joint team of Imphal West District Police Commando and 15 Assam Rifles apprehended three cadres of the banned outfit Kuki National Front (N) for their alleged involvement in the Kangpokpi gun attack incident, that occurred on October 12.

According to police reports, these militants were arrested in separate operations carried out in the district.

One of these cadres, identified as Seigoulun, an active cadre of KNF (N) was nabbed around 9:30 PM on Sunday, from an area connecting Moidangpok and New Keithelmanbi.

During interrogation, Seigoulun admitted of working for the banned outfit under command of self-styled vice-chairman Mangsat Haokip.

According to the Imphal West Superintendent of Police (SP) S Ibomcha, the active cadre further asserted of been involved in kidnapping, extorting money from common masses, and snatching away vehicles plying through NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur).

Besides, the security forces along with the apprehended cadre Seigoulun rushed to Motbung and Sapermeina areas to nab other associates.

During the operation, two of his associates, identified as – Henminlun and Hentinshe were nabbed from their residences on Monday.

The SP further informed that Seigoulun carried out the brutal attack along with six other gunmen under command of the self-styled chairman of the outfit James Kipgen of Gangpijang village, and Mangsat of N Boljang village.

Meanwhile, a 9 mm pistol and a magazine loaded with five 9 mm ammunition, a .32 pistol and a magazine loaded with three .32-calibre ammunition, and a mobile phone were recovered from the possession of Henminlun and Hentinshe.

It is pertinent to note that suspected Kuki militants opened indiscriminate fire on a crowd in B Gamnom area of ​​Kangpokpi district.

In the firing, two villagers, including the village chief of MP Khullen, died on the spot. Later, police also recovered two more bodies in the vicinity of the village with bullet injuries. A two-year-old boy was among the injured.

If reports are taken into account, people gathered in Gamnom village for the last rites of two militants killed by the security forces when they were been fired upon.

Since then, a massive search operation has been launched by the state police and central security forces to nab these attackers.

Recently, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced a cash reward worth Rs 5 lakh for individuals, who could provide information on whereabouts of accused involved in the gun attack at B Gamnom village, Kangpokpi district.